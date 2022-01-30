Alabama State completes come-from-behind win

By

MOBILE, AL — Alabama State trailed by double digits with just under seven minutes to play in the game, before erasing the deficit for a 79-73 victory over Bethune-Cookman in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Bridge Builders Classic.

Alabama State trailed 65-55 with 6:54 to play in the game before a Kevion Stewart (Memphis, Tenn.) three-pointer with 4:56 to play gave the Hornets a 66-65 lead. They continued the 13-0 run on a Trace Young (Owensboro, Ky.) dunk with 4:12 to play before holding off a rally from Bethune-Cookman down the stretch.

Young finished the night with 21 points and eight rebounds while hitting on 50 (8-of-16) percent of his shots from the floor including a pair of three-pointers. Kenny Strawbridge (Rockford, Ill.) finished 2ith 11 points and a pair of assists, while E.J. Clark (Dallas, Texas) finished with 10 points and four assists for Alabama State (5-15, 4-4 SWAC).

Alabama State finished the night shooting 48.3 (29-of-60) percent from the floor and 40.0 (6-of-15) percent from beyond the arc. They also connected on 75 (15-of-20) percent from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Joe French led Bethune-Cookman (5-15, 3-5 SWAC) with 27 points and Marcus Garrett 24.

