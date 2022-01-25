Morehouse pushes on to ninth straight win

By

Morehouse has now won nine straight basketball games after Monday night’s 82-71 win over Fort Valley State.

Fort Valley was more than holding it’s own in the first half pushing the lead up to ten points. But in the last ten minutes of the first half the Maroon Tigers came alive. Morehouse regained the lead by halftime going into the break with a 42-38 lead.

In the second half Morehouse pushed the lead as high as fourteen points.

It was a career night for Kerry Richardson, who scored a personal best 22 points. Sharp shooter Noah Morgan and swingman Xavier Brewer both chipped in 13 points. Jordan Sterling was the second leading scorer with 14 points.

Fort Valley State was led by freshman KJ Doucet who scored 19 points.

Morehouse improves to 12-6 under interim coach Douglas Whittler, while Fort Valley State drops to 3-13. The Maroon Tigers will have a chance to push its winning streak to double digits next Monday against Savannah State.

