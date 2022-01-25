Albany State professor to appear on Jeopardy

By

Albany State University (ASU) alumnus and biology professor, Dr. John Williams will fulfill a life-long dream appearing as a contestant on the popular game show Jeopardy. The show will air Tuesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

Becoming a contestant on Jeopardy is competitive, Williams calling the process “grueling but fun.” The professor had to pass two tests and perform a mock version of the game with an interview. “The selection process requires a combination of skill and likeability, which fortunately fell in my favor this time.”

Williams has prepared for this moment his entire life, watching the show with his mother from a very young age and most recently with his daughter. Since receiving the call, he has spent time reviewing material and practicing vigorously while waiting for this special moment.

“The experience was life-changing, exciting, and HARD. Competition is fierce, and the gameplay is much more rigorous when you are on the stage versus being at home,” Williams added. “I want everyone who watches to know that achieving a dream is important, but the process of getting to that dream is what really changes you. I believe this event is a pivotal moment for my mindset and my future as it relates to pursuing dreams, even dreams that have been deferred in the past.”

Dr. Williams graduated from ASU in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, and has been a faculty member for over 10 years. In 2020, he began serving as the Director of STEM Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives.

“I am proud to be able to represent ASU, and hope my fellow alumni, students and community can be proud of this moment as well.”

