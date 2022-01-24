Alabama A&M adds Florida State transfer

Caleb Blake, a former three star recruit and transfer from Florida State, has committed to play football at Alabama A&M University.
The Orlando, Florida native was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports in his high school class of 2019. The 5’10” 185-pound cornerback originally signed with Colorado State in 2018. In January of 2021 he transferred to Florida State University. Less than a year later on December 23, he entered the transfer portal once again. He landed with Alabama A&M one month later.
Blake played in just four games his freshman year at CSU which allowed him to maintain his redshirt year of eligibility. He sat out the 2020 season after entering the transfer portal and then returning to CSU. Last season he appeared in nine games for Florida State and registered two tackles and one pass deflection. Blake was classified as a walk-on at FSU.
Most of his playing time so far has been notched on special teams. Blake should have three years of eligibility remaining to finish his college career.
The latest commitment comes on the heels of Moses Douglass committing to Alabama A&M. Douglass transferred from the University of Kentucky and was a four-star recruit in high school. Douglass is a defensive back as well.