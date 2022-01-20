Southern shows off brand new equipment trailer

By

BATON ROUGE, LA—The Southern Jaguars football team unveiled a brand-new equipment trailer with a brand-new design that will accompany the Jags on road games during the upcoming 2022 season and moving forward.



Coca-Cola has been a long-time valuable partner to Southern Athletics,” said Roman Banks , Director of Athletics. “I want to thank longtime Coach and Equipment Manager Derek Price for all his efforts in getting this project completed as he has identified this need for a long time. Special thank you to the team at Coca-Cola, Ron and Roderick for all their hard work as well as so many others as none of this would have been possible without them. We will have a new look as we head down the road in style with this sharp-looking trailer and will be able to safely travel everything we need for our Student Athletes, Coaches and Staff.



The trailer provided by Coca-Cola is a 48-foot double axel trailer with a roll door and lift-gate which will make its first trip of the year on September 10, 2022 when it departs from A.W. Mumford Stadium headed to Tiger Stadium for the team’s first road game of the season. The Jaguars face-off against the Tigers of LSU on September 10, 2022, time of kick-off will be released at a later date.



