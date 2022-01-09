Alabama State men pull away from Jackson State

By

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | After a sluggish first half for both teams, Alabama State settled in during the second half and pulled away from Jackson State for a 72-57 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Saturday night.

Alabama State (3-12, 2-1 SWAC) and Jackson State combined for just 43 points in the first half before the Hornets pulled away in the second half by shooting 47.8 percent. They were able to score 50 total points in the second half, seven more than the two combined in the first half.

The Hornets used an 8-0 run that ended at the 14:06 mark to build the insurmountable lead.

Kenny Strawbridge (Rockford, Ill.) finished the night with 17 points and five rebounds to lead Alabama State while also recording a pair of steals. DJ Jackson (San Bernardino, Calif.) added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and just one turnover from the point for his third consecutive game in double figures, while Isaiah Range added 10 in the win.

Alabama State finished the night shooting 44.4 (20-of-45) percent from the floor, and 25 (2-of-8) percent from beyond the arc, while also shooting 83.3 (30-of-36) percent from the free throw line. They also grabbed 30 rebounds and turned the ball over just 11 times.

Jackson State (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) was led by Chance Moore with 21 points, while Jayveous McKinnis added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers who were held to just 9.5 (2-of-21) percent shooting from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Alabama State returns to action on Monday night in their second consecutive game at Dunn-Oliver Acadome, facing Alcorn State with tip set for 8 pm. All fans entering the arena must provide a negative COVID test within 72 hours and must wear masks at all times.

QUOTES from head coach Mo Williams

“This was a hard-fought game against a good team that came in and played aggressive. We accepted the challenge, and the thing is that is our mentality and our identity. We are going to come out and we are going to guard. I thought the guys really came out in the first half after we settled down and getting guys back there was a little adjustment, and after we came out at halftime, we just got back to who we are and shared the basketball. We played unselfish basketball on both ends of the floor. Defensively, we were to help each when we needed to, we were there to switch when we needed to switch and when guys attacked the rim, we were doing a good job of going vertical. I thought all in all it was a good game, and I thought guys got up and played.”

“Next man up. The climate that we are in right now with guys getting sick and being out for a couple games, and you already have the injuries that come into play. Some things you can’t control, you just to have adjust on the fly. You never know, that could happen the night before the game and guys have to be prepared to play. Approach practice like you are playing the next game. Always be prepared to play.”

“We have been harping on turnovers and 11, I think, no I know it is a season low. Turnovers and the free throw line, those things were key to use winning by such a large margin when you think about it. Getting to the line 36 times and making 30 of them, that’s pretty good, and only 11 turnovers – you score a lot of points that way.”

“Alcorn State is tough; they have been playing pretty well. I want to get my eyes on them against Alabama A&M. They are going to come in prepared, they are going to fight, they are going to be gritty, and so are we. I expect a battle.”

Alabama State men pull away from Jackson State