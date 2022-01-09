Alabama State women fall at home to Jackson State

By

In a rematch of the 2021 SWAC women’s championship Jackson State once again had the number of Alabama State University. The Lady Tigers picked up their second SWAC win of the season with a 79-58 win over ASU on Saturday.

All-American candidate Ameshya Williams-Holliday finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Williams-Holliday was 8-12 from the field and shot 10-of-13 from the free throw line.

JSU led 37-32 at the break, but the third quarter was the defining period of play. Jackson State scored 24 points in the quarter holding Alabama State to just 12 points.

Dayzsha Rogan scored 20 points for the Lady Tigers with a perfect night at the free throw line.

Ayana Emmanuel led the Hornets with a season-high 18 points along with three rebounds and three assists, while Shmya Ward added 14 points and three rebounds.



Alabama State will be back at home on Monday against Alcorn State. While Jackson State will have an exciting matchup on Monday. Williams-Holliday battling Alabama A&M’s Dariauna Lewis will feature the top two post players in the SWAC.

Both are top ten scorers in the league with Williams-Holliday leading the way at 17.6 points per game. Lewis (10.8) and Williams-Holliday (11.1) are the top two rebounders in the league as well. Tip-off is set for 5:30 CST at Alabama A&M.

