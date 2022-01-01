Hampton women open Big South play with win over A&T

By

HAMPTON, Va. — Nylah Young matched her career high with 30 points, while Victoria Mason added career highs of 15 points and eight assists as Hampton defeated North Carolina A&T 85-71 in the Big South Conference opener on Saturday.



In a back and forth first quarter that saw five lead changes, a Davis 3-pointer put Hampton (5-6, 1-0) up 11-7 with 4:32 left. N.C. A&T used consecutive 3-pointers from Nahndi Smith and Kiana Adderton to regain the lead 13-11 just 41 seconds later.



Hampton held a 17-14 lead with 1:50 left after a layup by Davis, but the Aggies answered with two layups by Jazmin Harris and one from Faith Blackstone to lead 20-17 with 17 seconds. Nas Nigatu drained a 3-pointer at the horn to tie the game at 20-all.



The Lady Pirates used a 10-3 run midway in the second quarter to get some breathing room for a 40-33 lead after a layup by Young with 3:52 left. Young and Mason had five points apiece in that stretch. That advantage grew to 48-40 with 58 seconds left after a 3-pointer from Amyah Reaves .



Hampton took its first double digit lead after a pair of Young free throws at the 6:39 mark to lead 54-44. The Aggies made a run to trim the lead to 57-55 with 3:16 left on a Harris layup. Victoria Davis drained a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:22 to help Hampton take a 66-59 lead with 47 seconds left.



The hosts opened the fourth on a 13-2 run as a pair of Alexis Wooden free throws put Hampton up 79-62 with 6:40 left for an advantage that never got lower than 14 points the rest of the game.



Davis added 13 points, while Reaves had eight points, a season-high seven rebounds and five assists for Hampton.



The Lady Pirates return to action on Tuesday night hosting Presbyterian at 7 p.m.

