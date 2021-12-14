HBCU NFL ProFile for games of Dec. 9-13, 2021

Defensive standouts for this week’s HBCU NFL ProFile were few and far between.
The usual players – Indianapolis Colts’ defensive stalwarts Darius Leonard (SC State) and Grover Stewart (Albany State) and Philadelphia standout defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (SC State) – were idle. Their teams were on the sidelines this week with byes.
HBCU NFL POW – Defense
That left the Player of the Week award to another SC State product, Arizona defensive back Antonio Hamilton. Hamilton had just one solo tackle on defense as his Cardinals fell to the LA Rams Monday night, 30-23. His performance stands out only because it is the only one of the week!
HBCU NFL POW – Offense
The offensive pickings were equally slim.
New Orleans veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) was the only HBCU player on that side of the ball whose team came out with a win. Armstead did his usual, playing all 70 offensive snaps in a 30-9 Saints win over the New York Jets. New Orleans Saints website writer Bob Rose gave Armstead a game ball for his efforts. Armstead had missed three of the last four games with an elbow injury.
The teams of starting tackles Tytus Howard (Alabama State, Houston) and Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T, Las Vegas) were blowout losers.
HBCU NFL POW – Special Teams
The top special teamer of the week was Tennessee wide receiver/kick returner Chester Rogers (Grambling State). Rogers brought back three punts for 13 yards and one kickoff for 25 yards in the Titans’ 20-0 win over Jacksonville. He added one catch on offense for 13 yards to finish the day with 51 all-purpose yards.
HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For games of December 9 – 13, 2021
DEFENSE
– #33 – ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Hamilton had one solo tackle for a loss on defense. He played just two defensive snaps (3%) and 16 snaps on special teams (59%).
OFFENSE
– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, OT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 30-9 win over the NY Jets, Armstead started at left tackle and helped the Saints rush for 203 yards and three TDs and pass for 175 yards. Saints QBs were sacked three times. He played all 70 offense snaps (100%) and none on special teams.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR/KR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 20-0 shutout of Jacksonville, Rogers had one catch on one target for 13 yards. He also had three punt returns for 13 yards (4.3 avg.) with a long return of 10 yards and one kickoff return for 25 yards. Rogers also recovered his own fumble . He played 16 snaps on offense (23%) and six on special teams (29%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – In 38-10 loss to Denver, Hodge did not have a catch and was targeted once. He had one solo tackle on special teams. He got in on eight plays on offense (13%) and 14 plays on special teams (64%).
– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In the Raiders’ 48-9 loss to Kansas City. Parker started at right tackle for an offense that mustered just 44 rushing yards and 263 passing yards while surrendering four sacks. He assisted on a special teams’ tackle. He was in on 62 offensive plays (98%) and two special teams’ plays (8%).
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – In 33-13 loss to Seattle, Howard started at left tackle for an offense that rushed for 63 yards on 25 carries and passed for 331 yards and one TD and gave up one sack. Howard played all 81 snaps on offense (100%) and four special teams’ snaps (14%).
DEFENSE
NA
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #41 ANTHONY LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (10th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 24-22 loss to Cleveland, Levine had one special teams’ solo tackle while playing 27 special teams’ plays (87%).