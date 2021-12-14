Cricket Celebration Bowl to utilize SkyCam

By

The Cricket Celebration Bowl has already sold out, setting an attendance record for the series. But now technology upgrades will put the broadcast in rare air. The use of SkyCam technology will be implemented for the game.

John Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl which is owned by ESPN, revealed it in an exclusive interview today.

“We are extremely excited that ESPN will be implementing a SkyCam in this weekend’s Cricket Celebration Bowl. With a well respected veteran coach in Buddy Pough of South Carolina State and 2021 Eddie Robinson award winner in coach Deion Sanders of Jackson State, we’re pulling out all stops to present this much anticipated game with all the bells and whistle afforded to us,” Grant said.

Camera will be anchored on unused extreme upper level

The extreme upper level, which is not used for the Cricket Celebration Bowl, will anchor the SkyCam as the four connection axis is required to give that in-the-huddle view made famous by the EA Sports Madden football video game. This is the first time the media will be used since moving the Celebration Bowl to the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl, will be the first under the new sponsor. Previously, the Air Force Reserve was the title sponsor. Cricket Wireless is also the sponsor of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge under an agreement inked in 2020.

