Jackson State women nearly upset SEC team on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK – On Thursday night in Fayetteville, the Tigers came close. Jackson State rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to take the lead and control most of the second half, but clutch free throws late in the game helped the Razorbacks hang on for a 66-62 win over the Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday was just shy of a triple double scoring 18 points, recorded a massive 21 rebounds on the glass, and finishing with 7 blocks as Jackson State put a scare into the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of 2,522 fans.

Dayzsha Rogan also scored in double figures recording 13 points.

JSU (1-4) played toe-to-toe with the Razorbacks (7-2), who entered the game outscoring their opponents by 19 points per game. However, with 1:41 remaining in the game, JSU and Arkansas were tied 61-61.

After Miya Crump hit one of two free throws for the Tigers with 1:01 remaining in the contest, Arkansas answered with a triple to take the lead, 64-62. JSU had two final chances to tie the game. Williams-Holliday’s potential game-tying layup with 31 seconds to play rattled out and she pulled down the offensive rebound and attempted a turnaround jumper that hit the front of the rim.



Arkansas pulled down the defensive rebound and added two free throws following a JSU foul with ten seconds left to seal the win.



NOTABLES

– Jackson State was 25-64 (34 percent) shooting from the field and 11-19 (58 percent) from the charity stripe

– Arkansas shot 37 percent (24-65) from the field and 56 percent (10-18) from the free-throw line

– The Tigers registered 50 rebounds, including 34 on the defensive glass and 16 on the offensive glass

– The Razorbacks pulled down 39 rebounds, with 27 coming on the defensive end and 12 on the offensive end

– JSU finished with 34 points in the paint, 19 bench points, six fast-break points and 11 second-chance points

– Arkansas registered nine bench points, 24 points in the paint, eight fast-break points and nine second-chance points

Jackson State women nearly upset SEC team on the road