The Bayou Classic weekend got underway Friday night with a step-show and Battle of the Bands. Divine Nine organizations from Grambling and Southern competed in the step-show. Kappa Alpha Psi from Southern University and Delta Sigma Theta from Southern came away victorious. Both organizations were awarded $3,000 for their respective chapters.
Immediately following the st the newly named Cesars Superdome was filled with music from Southern’s Human Jukebox and Grambling’s World Famed Marching band. Fans and alumni of all ages were treated to their favorite new school hits as well as oldies for the more seasoned crowd as the event returned to New Orleans for the first time since 2019.