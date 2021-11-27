2021 Football

Bayou Classic Greek Show & Battle of The Bands

Photo: Dominique Monday
The Bayou Classic weekend got underway Friday night with a step-show and Battle of the Bands. Divine Nine organizations from Grambling and Southern competed in the step-show. Kappa Alpha Psi from Southern University and Delta Sigma Theta from Southern came away victorious. Both organizations were awarded $3,000 for their respective chapters.

Immediately following the st the newly named Cesars Superdome was filled with music from Southern’s Human Jukebox and Grambling’s World Famed Marching band. Fans and alumni of all ages were treated to their favorite new school hits as well as oldies for the more seasoned crowd as the event returned to New Orleans for the first time since 2019.

Check out some photos from Friday night:

Gold’N Bluez dance team from Southern University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Kappa Alpha Psi of Grambling University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Phi Beta Sigma of Grambling State University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday
Kappa Alpha Psi from Southern University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Alpha Kappa Alpha of Grambling Sate University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Delta Sigma Theta of Grambling State University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Sigma Gamma Rho of Southern University- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Delta Sigma Theta of Southern University- Southern University
(L to R) Jaden Johnson-Miss Southern University & Faith Daniels-Miss Grambling State University were both awarded with scholarships. Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday
Captain Essence Parker- Grambling State Orchesis Dance Team- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday
A member of Grambling State Orchesis Dance Team- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Captain- Airelle Brooks Southern University Dancing Dolls- Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

A member of the Southern University Dancing Dolls at the Bayou Classic BOTB -Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday
