Deion Sanders addresses TCU’s interest in him

A week after reports surfaced that Deion Sanders was being considered for the TCU job, he addressed it himself.



Sanders didn’t deny that the FBS school was interested in him, but he made it clear where his priority lies.

“Well, TCU is not the only one interested in my services,” Sanders said. “Ashley Robinson (Jackson State athletic director) is interested in my services and finishing out what I completed. Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital for darn near a month. So never just go out there and believe what you hear.”

Drew Davisson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last week that the school was interested in Sanders, who was hospitalized at the time. His follow-up reports that TCU, while interested in Sanders, had moved on from him as a candidate to replace Gary Patterson. Patterson stepped down after 21 years earlier this season.



Sanders recently posted an Instagram video talking about his experience in the hospital last week. He reiterated that there was way more on his mind than football during his hospital stay following foot surgery.



“It was on folks’ mind, but not our folks,” Sanders said. “Think about this, man. I’m in a hospital bed fighting, in a real fight. You and nobody on this line have no idea what I’ve gone through. You’re just going to assume, and guess, and analyze this and analyze that. You have no idea.”



Sanders returned to the sidelines after three weeks away from the team on Saturday as JSU completed a come-from-behind 21-17 win to clinch a spot in the SWAC title game.

“Trust me, TCU and several others are not the only ones interested in what we do here at Jackson State,” Sanders said. “People are trying to figure out the formula, it ain’t no formula. It’s loving on these kids, challenging these kids, holding these kids accountable, making sure they maintain themselves to be smart, tough, fast, and disciplined and that’s the secret, not everyone has this recipe.”

Deion Sanders addresses TCU’s interest in him