Deion Sanders “in the mix” for TCU job, per report

Deion Sanders is still on the sidelines at Jackson State, but reportedly he’s in the running for an FBS job.



A report from the Fort Worth Star telegram says Deion Sanders is “in the mix” for the job at Texas Christian University (TCU).

“I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point,” one person said, according to Drew Davison. “But he is in the mix.”



TCU is looking for a replacement for legendary head coach Gary Patterson. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has also been floated as a candidate. While he hasn’t said he won’t take the job, he has spoken on the subject.

“I think what my history has said and who I’ve been is exactly what I’ve done in terms of where I’m interested in being and really what I’m interested in doing,” he told Michael Swain of 247 Sports. “We’ve got such a great fan base, such a great program right now at Iowa State and what we’re doing and what we’re building. Really, I’m just worried about our program and nothing outside of it.”



Deion Sanders, in his first full season at Jackson State, has been off of the sidelines for the last several weeks after doctors took him off his feet following toe surgery in late September. JSU is under the supervision of interim head coach Gary Harrell, who has led the team to three-straight victories in his place. JSU is nationally ranked in multiple FCS polls and is one game away from clinching the SWAC East title.

