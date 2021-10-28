SIAC Basketball Predicted Finish 21-22

By

ATLANTA, Ga. (October 27, 2021) – Senior guard Gregg Boyd of Tuskegee has been voted the 2021 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Preseason Player of the Year and senior forward Jaquan Lawrence of LeMoyne-Owen has earned the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection, announced Wednesday by the league office.



The preseason honors and predicted order of finish are voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Tuskegee has been picked as one of the top teams for the 2021-22 SIAC Men’s Basketball Western Division. The Golden Tigers feature a squad led by 2021 SIAC Preseason Player of the, Gregg Boyd. Boyd, who finished seventh in the NCAA with a 94% free throw percentage while leading the conference in free throws made (52) during the 202-21 season. He led the Golden Tigers with 16.7 points per game which ranked third in the league. The Maryland native placed fourth in the league averaging 2.20 three-pointers a contest and was second on the team in assists (29) while also registering 28 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. He made 42.5% of his field goals (51-of-120) and 39.3% from behind the arc (24-for-61). Last season, Boyd had four games with 20+ points and registered ten points or more in all but three games. His standout performance came against Spring Hill where he dropped 30 points



Lawrence is one of the Magicians’ top returning rebounders and shot blocker from the 2019-20 season at 6.7 rebounds per game and 2.0 blocks per game. He enters the season as the league’s best shot blocker while also averaging 10 points per game. During the 2019-20 season, the Chicago native made 49.7% of his field goals (93-of-187) and 33.3% from behind the arc.



New additions to the 2021 SIAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team include Xavier Brewer of Morehouse, Malik Parker and Jordan Simpson of Albany State, Tajh Green and Timothy Bing, Jr. of Benedict, and Yasim Hooker of Miles, Devin Booker of Tuskegee, and Trey DeLoach of Savannah State.



2021-22 SIAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

First Team Xavier Brewer Morehouse Junior Forward Atlanta, Ga. Gregg Boyd Tuskegee Senior Guard Seat Pleasant, Md. Jaquan Lawrence LeMoyne-Owen Senior Forward Chicago, Il. Malik Parker Albany State Senior Guard Chicago, Il. Tajh Green Benedict Redshirt Senior Forward Rome, Ga.

Second Team Yasim Hooker Miles Senior Guard Newark, NJ Jordan Simpson Albany State Senior Forward Pasadena, Cal. Timothy Bing, Jr. Benedict Senior Guard Suitland, Md. Devin Booker Tuskegee Junior Guard Chicago, Ill. Trey DeLoach Savannah State Senior Guard Richmond Hill, Ga.

Preseason Superlative Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee



Defensive Player of the Year

Jaquan Lawrence, LeMoyne-Owen



Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings by Division

East Division

Albany State Benedict Clark Atlanta Morehouse Savannah State Fort Valley State Allen* Edward Waters*

West Division

Miles Tuskegee Central State Kentucky State LeMoyne-Owen Lane Spring Hill

*Allen University and Edward Waters University are first-year provisional members of NCAA Division II and are not eligible for SIAC nor NCAA football post-season competition.

SIAC Basketball Predicted Finish 21-22