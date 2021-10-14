By

WASHINGTON (October 14, 2021) – Howard University men’s soccer team picked up its first-ever Northeast Conference (NEC) win with a shutout victory over the Bryant Bulldogs at Greene Stadium.

With the victory, HU snapped its six-match skid while registering the program’s first shutout win since October 2019 (vs. Georgia Southern, 3-0).

“This was a great overall team victory,” said Howard men’s soccer head coach Phillip Gyau. “We control the tempo after halftime and we were able to score crucial goals down the stretch.”

After a scoreless first half, newcomer Tighe Yursha (Brandenton, Fla.) found junior Roy Henderson (Fredericksburg, Va.) off a corner kick and put the Bison ahead, 1-0.

At the 59-minute mark, freshman Bryson Baker(Elliott City, Md.) dribbled pass three defenders and scored his fifth goal of the year while extending the lead, 2-0.

Nearly 15 minutes later, senior Duncan Dunkwu (Germantown, Md.) added an insurance goal to give the Bison their first-ever NEC win.

Despite Bryant taking more corner kicks, 10-2, Howard outshot the Bulldogs, 17-15.

Senior goalkeeper Emery Simon (Elkhart, Ind.) produced his second shutout win of the season while recording five saves.

Sunday (Oct. 17), the Bison head back on the road to meet NEC opponent Mount St. Mary’s (Md.). Match time is set for 1 p.m.

Howard soccer picks up first men’s NEC win