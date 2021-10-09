By

One of the most prolific offenses in D2 football, Chowan, took on one of the most prolific defenses in Bowie State.

The two-time defending CIAA champion Bowie State outlasted Chowan 14-3 in a defensive battle for driver’s seat of the CIAA North.

Bowie State’s offense and defense both outscored Chowan.

Chowan opened the scoring via a Jude McAtamney field goal. Later in the first quarter, Chowan’s quarterback Bryce Witt fumbled the ball on a scramble that lead to a 33 yard scoop and score by Nigel Johnson. The next two quarters proved to be a stalemate for two offenses that swept through the CIAA South in dominant fashion the previous two weeks.

It took a late fourth quarter drive for Bowie to see the end zone again, this time via a Ja’Rome Johnson to Montez Clay 6-yard reception.

This game was a back and forth defensive affair. Neither team cracked 200 yards of total offense in this game. The teams committed a combined 198 yards of penalties, and both teams punted for over 200 yards apiece. Additionally, BSU and Chowan together converted as many third downs (9) as they had sacks.

Bowie State moves to 3-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall, while Chowan drops to 2-1, 5-1. BSU controls its own destiny to get to the CIAA title game. Chowan, meanwhile, will need Bowie to lose two of its last four games to get to Salem.

Bowie State takes control of CIAA North