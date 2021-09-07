Over 18,000 fans witnessed the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic in Houston, Texas.
Fans, alumni, and HBCU football supporters saw Prairie View defeat Texas Southern 40-17.
Panthers Head Coach Eric Dooley, remains undefeated in the annual conference classic. The Prairie View offense was led by transfer quarterback Jawon Pass who threw for 3 touchdowns and 325 yards.
Check out photos from the Labor Day Classic game and halftime performances from Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul” and Prairie View A&M “Marching Storm.”
Labor Day Classic 2021: PHOTO GALLERY