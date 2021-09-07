2021 Football

Labor Day Classic 2021: PHOTO GALLERY

Check out photos from the Labor Day Classic game as well as halftime performances from Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul” and Prairie View A&M “Marching Storm.”
Posted on

Over 18,000 fans witnessed the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic in Houston, Texas.

Fans, alumni, and HBCU football supporters saw Prairie View defeat Texas Southern 40-17.

Panthers Head Coach Eric Dooley, remains undefeated in the annual conference classic. The Prairie View offense was led by transfer quarterback Jawon Pass who threw for 3 touchdowns and 325 yards.

Check out photos from the Labor Day Classic game and halftime performances from Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul” and Prairie View A&M “Marching Storm.”

L to R: #6 Tre’Shaud Smith, #1 Jawon Pass, #1 Jason Dumas, #70 Danny Garza – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Head Coach Eric Dooley & Former Prairie View Running Back Dawonya Tucker Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
“Cool under Pressure” is #1 Jawon Pass looking downfield Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Texas Southern Quarterback Jalen Brown hands off to Ladarius Owens Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Prairie View running back Lyndemian Brooks tries to escape outstretched arms of TSU #26 Malachai Mitchell Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Texas Southern Running back #23 Jacorey Howard Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Prairie View “Marching Storm” Drum Major Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Members of Prairie View “Black Foxes” dance team Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Members of “Black Foxes” take flight during their routine Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Member of Prairie View “Marching Storm” Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Member of “Ocean of Soul” Marching band at Texas Southern University Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Members of Motion of The Ocean Dance team of Texas Southern University Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Cheer team for Prairie View A&M University Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Prairie View A&M Celebrates a 2nd Half Touchdown Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Labor Day Classic
Prairie View Head Coach Eric Dooley embraces Texas Southern Head Coach Clarence Mckinney Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday

Labor Day Classic 2021: PHOTO GALLERY
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X