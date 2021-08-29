By

Hurricane Ida is quickly approaching the Gulf Coast, and it is already impacting the area’s HBCUs. The Category Five hurricane is expected to make landfall early Monday morning.



Xavier has closed all classes through Monday, at least. Online instruction is expected to resume on Tuesday. Residence halls and the dining hall will remain open as long as conditions allow, according to the school’s Twitter account.



Neighboring Dillard has its campus sheltering in place with residents being advised to remain indoors for the remainder of the Sunday. The University has scheduled meals for residents, including those at SUNO.

Southern University is looking to help the Baton Rouge community deal with Hurricane Ida as it braces for the impact. The Red Cross has opened up a hurricane evacuation center on its campus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as “The Minidome.”



The pre-landfall shelter will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 29. Officials say these facilities are meant to provide safe shelter for residents until the storm threat has passed.



The F.G. Clark Activity Center is located on Southern University’s campus at 801 Harding Blvd. in Baton Rouge, LA.

Residents should bring the following supplies with them:



• Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2

• Bedding including pillows

• Clothing

• Prescription Medications

• Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’

• Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs

HBCUs prepping to deal with Hurricane Ida