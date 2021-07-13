Stephen Curry, Howard golf raise $3 million

Courtesy: Howard University

WASHINGTON – Howard University recently hosted the Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic, a first-of-its-kind golf classic and fundraising event for the Howard University golf program. NBA champion Stephen Curry joined members of the golf team, Howard alumni, members of the Board of Trustees, corporate sponsors and friends of the University for the two-day event that raised over $3 million in support of the golf program’s endowment.

“I am deeply appreciative of all the sponsors for the Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic, including Zendesk, Nuna, Workday and Follow Alana. I am also immensely grateful to Stephen Curry for his continued support and generosity, which has enabled our Division I men’s and women’s golf teams to thrive,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University. “Our goal is to introduce and inspire much-needed diversity into the world of golf. And as the golf course continues to serve as an important forum for business, the presence of Howard’s student-athletes will only increase professional opportunities for students from historically Black colleges and universities and minority communities. I am grateful to Pebble Beach for hosting our event.”

The event was hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the No. 1 public golf course in America and six-time host of the U.S. Open Championship. An opening reception and private auction kicked off the event, followed by a day of golfing at the world-renowned public golf course. Stephen Curry golfed alongside student-athletes as they completed the 18-hole course. A closing reception was held to celebrate the outcome of the fundraising event and recognize the top five golfers. Over $3 million were raised as a result of event sponsorships, the private auction and participation in the event.

“The Bison at the Beach Golf Classic was an experience I’ll never forget, and it was truly an honor to play at Pebble Beach Golf Links,” said Everett Whiten Jr., rising senior and student athlete for the men’s golf team. “I also got to meet the people who have impacted mine and my teammates futures by donating to our golf program. It was a great networking opportunity, and I will always cherish this trip and the memories made with my team. I am grateful to all the sponsors and everyone that contributed to this successful event.”

Support from Stephen Curry continues to make difference

The Howard University golf program made its debut in the 2020-2021 academic year with Curry’s support. The golf team recently completed a successful inaugural season, which ended with Howard University rising senior Gregory Odom Jr. winning the individual title at the HBCU national championship, the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Works Collegiate Championship.

“The Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic at Pebble Beach was incredible,” said Samuel G. Puryear, head coach for the Howard University men and women’s golf program. “The love and energy and the extreme kindness everyone showed at the event has already gotten me excited about next year’s Bison at the Beach, when we return to Pebble Beach during the Summer of 2022. We are truly trying to serve as the North Star for others to follow. This experience will create opportunities for years to come.”

“Our inaugural golf classic marks an incredible milestone in the development and success of our golf program,” said Kery D. Davis, Howard University athletics director. “The support from our sponsors and other members of the Howard community who participated in the event was inspiring to me, and it sends a very encouraging message to our student-athletes. I am so grateful for the support, and I look forward to returning to Pebble Beach for this event next year.”

“Nuna is proud to support the personal and professional opportunities of Howard University’s student-athletes,” said Brad Bickley, Nuna global president. “We were thrilled to be a part of the Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic and to contribute to the endowment for Howard’s golf program. We look forward to a continued and successful partnership.”

“Howard University is known for removing barriers for students to access top-level education, including matriculating with critical leadership skills needed in the world today,” said David W. Kim, Zendesk’s vice president of global diversity equity and inclusion. “Zendesk is proud to partner with Howard in continuing to increase access to valuable opportunities through the creation of programs like this from the start. We look forward to expanding our relationship in service to students.”