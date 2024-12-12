First HBCU AI Institute on the way after $1 million grant

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) announced a $1 million grant from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, to establish the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research (IAIER). The Institute will serve as a first-of-its kind program for a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation.

To celebrate today’s announcement, NCCU hosted an event on its campus, bringing together representatives from other grant recipients along with university and Google leaders, local elected officials and students. The support from Google.org for NCCU’s program is designed to enhance research and educational opportunities and position students and the state as leaders in AI innovation and equity, and workforce development.

The Google.org grant for the NCCU AI Institute will support opportunities for as many as 200 students to engage in AI-related fields through interdisciplinary courses, research and mentorship within the first two years of its launch. The institute, which will open in 2025, is also set to become the leading hub for AI within the HBCU network, advancing diversity, inclusion and equitable representation of AI-related industries.

NCCU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon highlighted the impact of Google’s partnership in shaping the university’s role in AI education and research.

“North Carolina Central University is grateful to Google for their transformative $1 million investment to create the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research, marking a historic first for an HBCU,” said Chancellor Dixon. “This partnership will prepare our students with the tools and knowledge to lead the AI field, while developing technologies that benefit society at large. Through collaboration with corporations, local community colleges and universities, and the Research Triangle Park network, the institute will serve as an epicenter for workforce development, research and innovation, empowering students to lead one of the most impactful fields of our time and help make AI a force for good in the world.”

Google’s Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Melonie Parker underscored the important responsibility of AI development in equipping the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

24-7 Collaboratory Learning Center (will house AI center) Courtesy: NCCU

“Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, and it’s essential that AI technologies are developed with equity and inclusivity at their core,” said Parker. “We’re thrilled that this grant will not only promote collaboration among HBCUs nationwide, but also fuel innovation in AI, empowering a diverse group of future leaders to tackle both the technical and ethical challenges in this rapidly evolving field.”

Other local and state leaders at today’s event spoke about the transformative power of AI in education and its critical role in preparing the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. The event highlighted how the state is committed to advancing AI research, fostering collaboration between universities and industry and ensuring that students have access to cutting-edge technology and educational opportunities.

The grant to NCCU is part of nearly $2 million in grants to North Carolina universities and organizations across the state. Grant recipients and the programs and initiatives that the funding will support are listed below:

NCCU AI Institute – $1 million

NCCU AI Tutors Program – $45,000

NC School of Science and Math AI Summer Institute – $408,000

NC Business Committee for Education – $385,000

Appalachian State University Cybersecurity Program/AI Professional Development – $100,000

NC Growth AI and Tech program for rural communities – $100,000

Durham Public Schools Foundation – $25,000

Additional quotes on first ever HBCU AI Institute:

“As a faculty member and the founding director of the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research (LAIER) at NCCU, I am thrilled to see the establishment of the AI Institute, a monumental step for both our university and the broader HBCU community. This institute represents a commitment to advancing AI research that is not only cutting-edge but also grounded in equity and social impact. At LAIER, we have long championed the importance of creating AI solutions that serve everyone fairly, particularly those in historically underserved communities. The AI Institute will amplify these efforts, enabling us to expand our research, foster new collaborations, and train a diverse generation of leaders to shape the future of AI responsibly and inclusively. This is a historic moment, and I am excited about the transformative opportunities it brings—not just for NCCU, but for the communities we serve.”

Siobhan Day Grady, Ph.D., assistant professor, NCCU School of Library and Information Sciences

“Congratulations to NC Central University and Google on this groundbreaking partnership and innovative AI institute. This marks a significant milestone in AI research and development and will foster much-needed inclusion and equity. This is also a first for the UNC system, fitting given NCCU’s distinction of being the closest university in proximity to Research Triangle Park – the economic engine for our state. This will equip students and researchers with the tools and technology they need to continue to soar.”

North Carolina Representative Zack Hawkins

“This investment from Google, one of the City of Durham’s newest corporate community members into North Carolina Central University, a foundational institution in Durham exemplifies the public-private partnerships that we’d like to have in our city. The NCCU AI Institute will place NCCU and the City of Durham at the forefront of innovation in AI research and ensure that equity is considered as this technology is developed.”

Durham Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton

“It is well-known that Google has invested heavily in its North Carolina business presence. But their support of initiatives such as the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research at NC Central University is evidence of the company’s commitment to ethical and inclusive advances in the use of AI.”

Brooks Raiford, CEO of the North Carolina Technology Association