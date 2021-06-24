Courtesy of Shaw U Athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. – Bobby Collins ,S haw University men’s basketball head coach, has announced that he is offering an Elite Day Camp on Saturday, August 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on campus inside the historic C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium. Early check in will be held from 12 noon.

Bobby Collins will take the helm at Shaw U starting with the 2021-2022 season and becomes the 16th head coach in Shaw men’s basketball history

“We are delighted to have Bobby Collins as our Head Men’s Basketball Coach,” said Shaw University Director of Athletics, Dr. Alfonza L. Carter. “He brings with him a wealth of coaching experience. He is a proven winner and can get the job done on the court and off the court. I look forward to his commitment to both academic and athletic success which makes him the right fit to lead our men’s basketball program.

Collins comes to Shaw after serving a two-year stint as an assistant coach at South Carolina State University

“I am very excited about joining the Shaw University family,” added Collins. “Shaw U has a pedigree of winning and I look forward to leading the program back to its winning ways.

The Elite Camp is geared towards high school players and unsigned 2021 seniors looking to compete at the highest level with intentions of playing at the collegiate level. The Elite camp will test participants skill level with drills and competition against some of the best players in North Carolina and around the country.

The cost of the camp is $60 the day of and $40 for early registration.

Camp instruction and skill sessions will be provided by the Shaw men’s basketball staff and current players.

All campers are subject to Shaw University campus COVID-19 protocols.

To register for the camps online – CLICK HERE

Questions concerning camp should be addressed to Coach Wykevin Bazemore at 919-719-8862.