The last weekend of September in Jackson, Mississippi will feature three schools from the SWAC as well as another from inside the state.



The city announced on Monday that Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium will host back-to-back games on Sept. 25 and 26 in what it is billing as ‘Soul Filled Weekend.”



Hometown favorite Jackson State will take on Delta State on Saturday night in the W.C. Gorden Classic. That will be followed up by a SWAC crossover matchup of Mississippi Valley State taking on Southern on Saturday in the same venue.

Over 20,000 fans are expected to attend each game, according to organizers, with additional visitors and locals attending other weekend events.



“We are honored to host the Soul-Filled Weekend in Jackson,” said Visit Jackson President and CEO Rickey Thigpen. “The double-header football weekend featuring SWAC and in-state rivalries and ancillary activities will create excitement and synergy for our football fans and economic vitality for our community.”



Jackson was chosen to host the weekend, easily accessible at the intersection of I-55 and I-20, with a host of hotels and restaurants, shopping venues and cultural attractions ready to welcome fans. The city hosted the SWAC Championship Game back in May as Alabama A&M defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to claim the spring title.



Dr. McClelland previously told HBCU Gameday why Jackson was a good location for neutral site games from his vantage point.



The Soul-Filled Weekend is estimated to bring $15M in economic impact to the city and surrounding area, according to organizers.

Joining Thigpen at Monday’s announcement was City of Jackson CAO Marlin King; State Representative Chris Bell; MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs; JSU President Thomas Hudson; MVSU Athletic Director Dianthia Ford-Kee; JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson; and SWAC Commissioner, Dr. Charles McClelland.

“This initiative is the first of many that Visit Jackson is working toward to attract more sporting events to our capital city,” Thigpen added.