WASHINGTON – The 2021 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are underway in Omaha, Neb., where Howard University rising junior Miles Simon (Atlanta) is set to compete for a spot in the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Simon is scheduled to race Monday (June 7) in the men’s 50-meter freestyle event. Prelims start at 11 a.m. (ET)/10 a.m. (CT).
HOW TO WATCH
Bison Nation can watch Miles Simon, beginning with preliminary rounds, at www.usaswimming.org and www.NBCOlympics.com, or follow via live results here.
SIMON PREVIEW
Entering Omaha, Simon became only the second Bison in history to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, joining his current coach Director of Swimming & Diving Nicholas Askew. The Atlanta native clocked in at 23.11, just under the Wave I cut of 23.19.
In his first season, Simon won 11 races while breaking a pair of school marks in the 100 IM (51.68) and 100 Backstroke (49.97). On Oct. 22, 2019, the all-around Bison was named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Swimmer of the Week.
Academically, Simon was selected to the CCSA Academic Honor Roll.
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
Grab your images, videos, and messages and upload them to Toyota’s Good Luck Boulevard to show your support for Simon prior to his meet.
To get started, click here.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
The finals take place Monday night, starting at 8 p.m. (ET)/7 p.m. (CT), for a spot in Tokyo on the line.
The 2020 Summer Olympics begin Friday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 8.