Former LSU receiver to join SWAC champs

Former LSU receiver Dee Anderson is taking his talents to the SWAC champs.



The former LSU Tiger and Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver has committed to Alabama A&M. AAMU announced he will be joining the program on Twitter.



Anderson will be a big target for AAMU quarterback Aqeel Glass, figuratively and literally. He stands a towering 6’6, and weighs 230 pounds and was rated a composite four-star rating by 247Sports in the Class of 2016.



Anderson committed to LSU just ahead of his junior season (2014) at West Mesquite High School in Texas. He then transferred to DeSoto High School, where he was denied athletic eligibility for his senior season. He hauled in a total of 27 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown in 12 games during his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

Anderson did not see the field during LSU’s 2019 national title run after being suspended early in the season for a conditioning issue. He moved on to OSU as a grad transfer in 2020 where he played in six games as a reserve, catching one pass for 14 yards.

Now he joins an Alabama A&M fresh off a SWAC championship in the spring with a highly potent offense.



Glass was a finalist for the Payton Award and will no doubt be a contender in the fall season.



The receiving corp is deep, arguably the best in the conference and one of the best in the FCS. Zabrian Moore, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Odieu Hilare and Brian Jenkins Jr. are all back. Moore caught 13 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns in the spring. Ibrahim caught 18 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Hilare caught 17 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Jenkins Jr. caught 11 passes for 118 yards and a score.



Add in Anderson, and defending AAMU just got that much rougher on the SWAC.