XULA Director of Athletics resigns

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) announced Friday that Jason Horn, XULA’s assistant vice president for student affairs/director of athletics and recreation since 2014, has resigned to pursue other opportunities.



“We are extremely grateful for Jason’s many contributions over the years,” XULA Vice President for Student Affairs Curtis Wright said. “Jason helped create systems and established networks that have Xavier positioned to be a national powerhouse in NAIA athletics. I wish Jason the best of luck as he continues to make positive contributions in intercollegiate athletics.”



During Horn’s tenure he was recognized as one of four NAIA winners in 2020-21 of an Under Armour AD of the Year Award, presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Horn was NAIA National Athletics Director of the Year for 2019-20, and he served on numerous committees, boards and associations in the NAIA and the region.

Horn resigned Tuesday, effective immediately. XULA will conduct a national search to hire a successor. Wright will oversee XULA Athletics during the interim.