SWAC Softball pairings set

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the 2021 SWAC Softball Tournament field, with Texas Southern and Jackson State heading into the postseason with respective number one seeds.



Texas Southern (13-5 SWAC) clinched its eleventh-straight Western Division championship. Prairie View A&M earned the #2 seed with a 12-6 record in conference play. Rounding out the field for the SWAC Western Division is #3 seed Grambling State (10-8) and #4 Southern (9-9).



In the Eastern Division, Jackson State comes in as the top seed with a 12-6 record in SWAC competition. Alabama State (10-8) earned the #2 seed and looks for its sixth-straight trip to the championship game, having won the tournament in 2019.



Alabama A&M (8-10) is the #3 seed, and Alcorn State (8-7) is the East’s #4 seed in the tournament field.

Alabama A&M and Alcorn State finished the season tied in wins (8) but AAMU claimed the #3 seed by virtue of owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over Alcorn State.



The 2021 SWAC Softball Tournament is scheduled to run from May 11-14 at the Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Miss with May 15 serving as an “if necessary” date to determine this year’s champion. The opening-round matchups are as follows:



Tuesday, May 11

East #2 Alabama State vs. West #3 Grambling State, 9:00 a.m.

West #2 Prairie View A&M vs. East #3 Alabama A&M, 12:00 p.m.

West #1 Texas Southern vs. East #4 Alcorn State, 3:00 p.m.

East #1 Jackson State vs. West #4 Southern, 6:00 p.m.



