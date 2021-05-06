HBCU-CON now accepting player applications

The first-ever HBCU-CON is just over a month away and it’s now accepting applications from current basketball players. HBCU-CON is a basketball academy event for elite players from HBCUs. The camp will be offering instruction embedded with skill development from former and current NBA players and professional scouts. The event also offers training for both male and female HBCU student-athletes who are aspiring to play professionally.

The camp runs from June 15-19, 2021 at the Chris Paul Basketball Academy in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The weeklong event will encompass a two-day tournament with a televised championship game played on Juneteenth. There will also be seminars, college fair, vendors, and an E-Sports lounge. An internship initiative will also be available to support participants obtain real-life training and industry connections in the pursuit of a sports business career. Some proceeds from the event, which is in partnership with TLS Sports, The B’elle Group, Cxmmunity, and HBCU Gameday, will be donated to HBCUs.

“HBCU CON was created because we weren’t seeing adequate representation of HBCU athletes being drafted to the professional ranks nor HBCU graduates involved on the business side of sports whether a corporate or production position,” says Chuck Stinson (graduate of Morehouse College), Managing Director of TLS Sports. “We see the issue as a lack of exposure, training and knowledge.”

Players can submit their application for the camp at The HBCU CON website. Thirty-two men and thirty-two women will be selected to participate. In addition to NBA scouts, there will be professional referees, trainers, and international scouts in attendance. Submissions will also be taken via email at info@hbcu-con.com.