Mass exodus continues at Grambling State

There has been a mass exodus out of Grambling State in recent weeks. And the trend looks to be continuing.



First, there was the resignation of offensive coordinator Mark Orlando after the Prairie View game. A week later, quarterbacks coach Kendrick Nord “removed himself from the position.”

The past week has seen more changes.



Offensive line coach Reggie Nelson was let go following Grambling State’s Bayou Classic loss, which completed a winless season. Director of Athletics David “Rusty” Poynton will be stepping away from his position for another role in the university.



Thursday Michael Armstrong, the program’s director of football operations and recruiting coordinator, announced he’s headed to The University of Saint Thomas to assume the same position.

Hickbottom moving on from Grambling

A few months ago, Geremy Hickbottom was the starting quarterback at Grambling State. Now he’s in the transfer portal looking for a new home.



“It’s a lot changing at Grambling, and I was a part of that change,” Hickbottom said in an interview with OffScript Sports. I just wanted to search for a new opportunity, and that’s what led to me transferring.”



Hickbottom he’s still weighing his options. He says that several FCS schools have contacted him and a few FBS schools. Tuskegee has contacted him as well since hitting the transfer portal.



There’s also a chance he could end up back in the SWAC. Earlier this week he reported being offered by Bethune-Cookman, who will officially become a SWAC member on July 1.

“I’m just taking it easy, trying to get as much research on each team — call around and see,” he said in the interview. “I’ll just try to see what’s the best fit for me — coach-wise and offense — because like I said, I’ve got one year. And that’s important to fit a scheme and be wanted.”



Bethune-Cookman travels to Grambling State on November 13.