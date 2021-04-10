Howard swimmer qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

WASHINGTON (April 9, 2021) – Howard University sophomore swimmer Miles Simon (Atlanta) qualified for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials after making the cut in the 50-meter freestyle.

The Atlanta native clocked in at 23.11, just under the Wave I cut of 23.19.

“Having the opportunity to compete at this meet was one of my biggest eye openers,” said Simon. “It allowed me to see and feel what it’s like to compete on a National level with world class swimmers, such as Ryan Lochte and Joseph Schooling. Even though this year’s conditions could have given me the excuses I needed to not train, I understood what I needed to do to reach my goals.”

For his efforts, Simon became only the second Bison in history to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, joining his current coach Director of Swimming & Diving Nicholas Askew.

“The entire team and staff are more than thrilled about Miles’ most recent accomplishment,” Askew stated. “It is fulfilling to see Miles hard work being rewarded. This is another major milestone for our program. We cannot wait to cheer loud and proud from The Yard.”

In his first season, Simon won 11 races while breaking a pair of school marks in the 100 IM (51.68) and 100 Backstroke (49.97). On Oct. 22, 2019, the all-around Bison was named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Swimmer of the Week.

Academically, Simon was selected to the CCSA Academic Honor Roll.

“I’m thankful for the support of family, friends, and staff/coaches who helped me attain my Olympic Trials cut,” Simon ended.

Simon looks to join fellow Bison Latroya Pina at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Pina earned her ticket back in 2019 as part of the first-ever Cape Verde olympic swim team.

The 2021 U.S. Olympics Trials begin June 4-7, 2021 in Omaha, Neb.

Howard returns to the pool fall 2021.