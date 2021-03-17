Davion Warren hitting the transfer portal from Hampton

A year ago, Davion Warren was a role player for Hampton University. This season he became Hampton’s go-to-guy. Now he’s decided to take his talents elsewhere.



Warren has reportedly decided to put his name in the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com

Warren led not only Hampton but the entire Big South in scoring (21.3 ppg) and in steals (2.1 spg) as a senior. His scoring average ranked him 13th nationally after a regular season that saw him have six games of 25 or more points and two games of 30 or more.

He’s been a three-time Big South Player of the Week and scored the second-highest total in a Big South game this year with his career-high 34 at USC Upstate. Warren is ranked in the top five in the conference in seven different categories. He was runner-up for Big South Player of the Year and named first-team All-Big South.

It was a big step up in role for Warren, who took a back seat to Jermaine Marrow and Ben Stanley during the 2019-2020 season. Both were top 10 scorers nationally, and both left Hampton following its run to the Big South title. Marrow exhausted his eligibility while Stanley hit the transfer portal and landed at Xavier. He averaged six points per game in four appearances.



The Buffalo, NY native averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-2020 season.



“I don’t know that it’s different, I think that it became opportunity (to score more),” Hampton head coach Buck Joyner Jr. said of Warren’s leap. “Last year we felt like we had a good player in Davion, but he had to kind of accept his role and do the things that he needed to do to help us win ball games. Now it’s time for him to mature and it’s time for him to take the next step. I think it’s something for him that’s come natural.”



After his 2021 season there will be plenty of potential suitors for Davion Warren. He’s a 6’6 guard who can score, rebound and pass proficiently.