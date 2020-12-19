NCAT falls short at Charlotte

NCAT won the first half of basketball against Charlotte, but that wasn’t enough to bring home a W.
Charlotte turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a 76-72 win over its fellow UNC-System school at home on Saturday. A&T led 35-27 at halftime.
Quinton Jones led NCAT with 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting. All of his field goals were of the 3-point variety. Blake Harris added 15 points in the losing effort.
Sophomore guard Jahmir Young led the way for Charlotte with his 27 points and the Niners shot a red-hot 59.6 percent from the field as a team. Senior big man Milos Supica turned in a nice game with 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard Brice Williams rounded out double-figure scoring for Charlotte with 13.
Proud of our efforts,” NCAT head coach Will Jones said after the game. “We are improving. Next thing we need is a breakthrough and I think it’s coming soon!”
The loss drops NCAT to 3-8 on the season. It has one more non-conference matchup left when it faces its closest rival, UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.