NCAT falls short at Charlotte

NCAT won the first half of basketball against Charlotte, but that wasn’t enough to bring home a W.



Charlotte turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a 76-72 win over its fellow UNC-System school at home on Saturday. A&T led 35-27 at halftime.



Quinton Jones led NCAT with 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting. All of his field goals were of the 3-point variety. Blake Harris added 15 points in the losing effort.

NCAT Head Coach Will Jones



Sophomore guard Jahmir Young led the way for Charlotte with his 27 points and the Niners shot a red-hot 59.6 percent from the field as a team. Senior big man Milos Supica turned in a nice game with 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard Brice Williams rounded out double-figure scoring for Charlotte with 13.



Proud of our efforts,” NCAT head coach Will Jones said after the game. “We are improving. Next thing we need is a breakthrough and I think it’s coming soon!”



The loss drops NCAT to 3-8 on the season. It has one more non-conference matchup left when it faces its closest rival, UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

