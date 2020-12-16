Norfolk State stocks up O-Line for NSD

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State football coach Latrell Scott announced Wednesday the signing of three players to national letters of intent to join the Spartans in 2021.

Scott and his staff used the early signing period to beef up their offensive line, as all three new additions who signed Wednesday play along the line of scrimmage. Shawn Fahey (Virginia Beach, Va./Ocean Lakes HS), Dyral McMillan (Charlotte, N.C./Jireh Prep) and Andrew Nickens (Fredericksburg, Va./Chancellor HS) are expected to add to an already strong position group for the Spartans.

“All three of these student-athletes will add depth, length and athleticism to our line,” Scott said. “We think all will fit into our scheme seamlessly and make a big impact on and off the field during their careers.”

Fahey (6-4, 270) is preparing for his senior season at local powerhouse Ocean Lakes High School. He is a two-year starter who as a sophomore earned honorable mention All-Beach District honors. He was also a second-team selection on the All-757 freshman/sophomore team.

“Shawn is a super-talented tackle who impressed us the more we watch him on film,” Scott said. “He will learn under (two-time All-MEAC tackle) K.J. Kirby and will hopefully follow in his shoes and be a tremendous player for us.”

McMillan (6-3, 295) was a two-year standout in both football and wrestling at West Charlotte High School. As a senior in wrestling, he went 32-5 and advance to the regional tournament. He spent this fall at Jireh Prep in Matthews, North Carolina.

“Dyral is an athletic, skilled lineman,” Scott said. “We think he can help pretty early on at center, and he also has the athleticism to play the guard positions if needed.”

Nickens (6-4, 300) is also a two-sport star, as he participates in football and track and field at Chancellor High. As a junior in 2019, Nickens was a second-team all-district selection at right tackle. He also throws the shot put and discus for the CHS track team.

“Andrew has an outstanding work ethic that will help him get on the field sooner rather than later,” Scott said. “He will fit right in with the culture of our offensive line.”

Scott said that additional signees are possible this winter. The Spartans, however, are expected to bring in a smaller class than normal since the NCAA has ruled that the 2020-21 academic year will not count against the eligibility of current senior football players due to the pandemic, meaning many of NSU’s seniors could potentially return for the 2021 fall season.



Courtesy: Norfolk State Spartans