Alcorn State taps Florida for multiple prospects

While the eyes of many are what’s going on in Mississippi’s capital city, Alcorn State came out with some prized new recruits as well.



The two-time defending SWAC champion had a three-player class for 2020’s national signing day. One of the three included Tre Lawrence, a quarterback from Jacksonville, FL.

Lawrence committed to Alcorn State over the summer after throwing for 1,654 yards and garnering an offensive MVP citation in his junior year at Mandarin High School.



Alcorn has made a habit of going into neighboring states over the past couple of years to find quarterbacks. Reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Felix Harper hails from Atlanta. His predecessor, Noah Johnson, is also from Florida.



Of course, it doesn’t hurt that ASU has a Florida quarterbacking legend in Quinn Gray as an assistant now. The former Florida A&M star and NFL quarterback has spent the last half-decade as a HS football coach in his native state before joining ASU.

Alcorn State grabs more talent

In addition to Lawrence, Alcorn State brought in some help for its offensive line and kicking game.



TJ Yarbrough is a 6’3 offensive tackle from Louisville, Mississippi. He earned a JC Gridiron All-American citation during his time with the Indians. Yarbrough also landed on the second-team offense for the All-USA Mississippi Football Team and contributed to a 4A State Championship title for Louisville High in 2018.



Rounding out the class is another Florida prospect — kicker Robens Beauplan. Beauplan averaged 44.1 yards per punt and totaled 51 points as a Warrior. A NJCAA All-American in 2019, Beauplan concluded his rookie campaign also earning NJCAA All-Region, NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week, and MACJC Special Teams Player of the Week distinctions. He followed it up with another standout season in 2020 including MACC First Team All-State and Rival All-American nods. Beauplan was tabbed as a captain for the 2020 campaign, helping lead the Warriors to a pair of wins in the shortened season.



“We are very excited about this class,” head coach Fred McNair said. “Robens, Tre, and TJ are crucial additions that will contribute to the ongoing success of the program. Our staff worked hard to put this together and we look forward to completing the class in February.”