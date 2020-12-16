Michael B. Jordan backing HBCU basketball classic

Michael B. Jordan didn’t attend an HBCU, but the actor feels compelled to give back to them.



Jordan announced on Tuesday that he’s sponsoring an HBCU basketball showcase for Division I schools. The event will be called the Hoop Dreams Classic and is set for Dec. 18, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” Jordan said in a statement. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”



The event will feature both a men’s and women’s matchup. The one-day doubleheader showcase will also feature an immersive cultural experience highlighting other elements of HBCU life and culture, including Battle of the Bands, live musical performances, film festivals, culinary events, and college and career opportunities.



While Michael B. Jordan did not attend an HBCU, he was close with recently deceased actor Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University alumnus.



No schools have been announced so far.