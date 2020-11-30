All-Time MEAC Volleyball team

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces the Volleyball All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.
Nearly 900 votes were cast for the Volleyball All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.
To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, AVCA All-America or All-Region or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.
The All-Time Team, listed in alphabetical order by players’ last names, features three MEAC Hall of Famers.
- Nicole Abreu, Florida A&M: 2017 First Team All-MEAC; 2016 MEAC Co-Rookie of the Year.
- Maria Andronova, Florida A&M: 2006 MEAC Player of the Year; Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2005, 2006); 2005 MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer.
- Christine Anthony, North Carolina Central: 2012 First Team All-MEAC; 2012 MEAC Rookie of the Year.
- Vania Blake, North Carolina A&T State: 1998 MEAC Player of the Year; 1998 First Team All-MEAC; 1998 MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer.
- Jovana Blazeski, Florida A&M: 2009 MEAC Player of the Year; Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2007, 2009); 2009 MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer; 2007 MEAC Rookie of the Year.
- Edie Brewer, North Carolina A&T State: 2019 MEAC Co-Player of the Year; 2019 AVCA South Region Honorable Mention; 2019 First Team All-MEAC.
- Dorothy Buford, Morgan State: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (1998, 1999).
- Valentina Carrasco, Florida A&M: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2017, 2018).
- Miajavon Coleman, Coppin State: 2018 MEAC Rookie of the Year; 2019 First Team All-MEAC.
- Assata Conway, Howard: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2013, 2014).
- Gazelle d’Artois, Howard: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2008, 2009).
- Tamia Dockery, Howard: 2018 MEAC Player of the Year; 2018 AVCA East All-Region Honorable Mention; Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2016, 2018).