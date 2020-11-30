All-Time MEAC Volleyball team

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces the Volleyball All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.

Nearly 900 votes were cast for the Volleyball All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, AVCA All-America or All-Region or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.

The All-Time Team, listed in alphabetical order by players’ last names, features three MEAC Hall of Famers.