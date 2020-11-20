MEAC All-Time Football Team Revealed

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces the Football All-Time Team, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.

Nearly 2,500 votes were cast for the Football All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year or be a MEAC, Black College Football or College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

The All-Time Team, listed in alphabetical order by players’ last names, features 20 MEAC Hall of Famers, four Black College Football Hall of Famers and two College Football Hall of Famers.

List is below.