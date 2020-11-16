NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University goes ‘No Fans’ in 2020 as the school has announced that it will conduct its non-conference basketball home games in November and December without spectators following Governor Ralph Northam’s Amendment to the Executive Order 67, temporarily limiting the number of attendees that can gather in sports venues to 250 persons effective today until further notice.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority,” said director of athletics Melody Webb . “We want to stay diligent in our commitment to provide a safe environment for students, alumni, fans and stakeholders by reducing spectator attendance to ensure compliance. We will monitor the requirements from the state and will re-evaluate the attendance plan in advance of the conference schedule in January if conditions improve in the state and around the country.



“We understand that our fans will be disappointed and want to acknowledge their unwavering support during this crisis.”

For the non-conference games, Echols Hall will be restricted to the team travel parties, essential personnel, media and a limited number of family members. Athletics plans to stream the games on www.nsuspartans.com and is offering a season streaming package at $50 for men’s and women’s basketball.



The NSU women are scheduled to open the home season on Sunday, Nov. 29 against Salem and also have home games against William & Mary and Richmond. The Spartan men first play at home on Wednesday, Dec. 2 against Old Dominion with additional home contests against Hampton, William & Mary and UNCW.



Fans who have purchased season tickets from the ticket office will receive a refund.