Deion Sanders: I want them to be so clean, they’re dirty

Only time will tell how good Jackson State is going to play for Deion Sanders this spring. However, one thing is certain. They are going to look good doing it.

Sanders posted a video on Twitter Thursday of him picking out swatches for a future clothing ensemble for his football team.

“I want them to be so clean that they’re dirty. When we go to a game, or go to an event,” Sanders said.

Every game day we will look good and feel good thus result in us playing good @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/Q17vcSMzPM — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 30, 2020

Sanders was checking out navy blue swatches along with a few variations of red. He was considering the colors for pants and jackets. Earlier this month Sanders stated that Jackson State would be switching to Under Armour. Sanders has been an endorser of UA for years.

“Coach Prime” then delivered a shorter variation of one of his signature quotes.

“We are going to look good and feel good, which constitutes us playing good,” said the Jackson State coach.

When he first uttered those lines during his playing days he finished the quote something along the lines of, “when you play good, they pay good.” But since we are talking about college athletics, the paying part doesn’t really apply here.

Jackson State is scheduled to open the Deion Sanders era on February 21, 2021, at home versus Edward Waters.

Jackson State 2021 spring schedule

Feb 21 (Sun) 1:00 p.m. Home Edward Waters (Fla.) Jackson, Miss. (Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Feb 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM Home Mississippi Valley State Jackson, Miss. (Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Mar 6 (Sat) TBD Away Grambling State Grambling, La.

Mar 20 (Sat) TBD Away Alabama State Montgomery, Ala.

Mar 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM Home Prairie View A&M Jackson, Miss. (Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Apr 3 (Sat) 6:00 PM Home Southern Jackson, Miss. (Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Apr 10 (Sat) 6:00 PM Home Alabama A&M Jackson, Miss. (Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Apr 17 (Sat) TBD Away Alcorn State Lorman, Miss.

May 1 (Sat) TBD Neutral Southwestern Athletic Conference TBD