Hampton opts out of almost all sports for 2020-21

Hampton University was one of the first HBCUs to opt out football this fall. Now the school has decided it won’t play this spring either.



Hampton announced that it will suspend sports for the 2020-21 season, minus men’s and women’s basketball.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball will play a modified schedule, which will be released at a later date with games being streamed on ESPN+. These two sports will compete due to the fact that both programs are self-contained and compete outside of the campus foot print. No fans will be present at any home contests.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but it was in concert with the announcement from the University to continue with virtual instruction for the spring 2021 semester,” he said. “I would like to thank our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and commitment, both academically and athletically while they’re away from campus. I look forward to seeing them again soon because we truly miss them,” Marshall added.

Hampton track expected to contend

While sitting out the year is undoubtedly disappointing for all sports, its a bitter pill to swallow for Hampton’s track program. The women’s and men’s track programs finished second and third in the Big South, respectively, last indoor season. Both programs swept the Big South Indoor And Outdoor Championships in 2019, the program’s first season in the conference.



The Pirates went 5-7 on the football field in 2019, the school’s first season as an official Big South Conference member.



Last season Hampton’s men’s basketball program made it all the way to the Big South Championship Game before falling to Winthrop. Both men’s and women’s basketball programs led all HBCUs in attendance last season.



Earlier this week, Bethune-Cookman University opted out of athletics completely for the school year.

