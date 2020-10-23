SWAC announces 2020-21 basketball schedules

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its scheduling format for the upcoming 2020-21 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball regular seasons.

The scheduling format will remain the same as prior seasons with each team in the league scheduled to participate in a total of 18 regular season contests (nine home games/nine away games).

The complete schedule can be found here.

With the reduction of the total number of games (13 NCAA Division I) to be considered for NCAA championship selection this upcoming season and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s Sports Administrative Committee opted to not reduce or alter the total number of games scheduled for conference play.

Retaining the current number of scheduled league contests (18) will give the conference and its member institutions the greatest level of flexibility should any scheduling modifications be needed in the future.