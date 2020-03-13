SWAC announces postseason Basketball Awards

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Prairie View A&M University forward Devonte Patterson was named the 2019-20 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. The announcement comes as part of the league’s announcement of its 2019-20 all-conference teams and individual specialty award recipients.



Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, Mississippi Valley State’s Caleb Hunter earned Freshman of the Year accolades, and Roland Griffin was named Newcomer of the Year. Prairie View A&M coach Byron Smith was voted Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The teams and individual awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Patterson was third in the league in points per game (15.8) per game, and ranked fourth in rebounds per game (6.4 rpg) while also ranking near the top of the conference in field-goal percentage (.463).





McKinnis averaged 9.3 points per game and led the league in blocks at 1.9 per outing while serving as key factor for a JSU defense that ranked second in the league in points allowed per game (67.4 ppg).



Hunter ranked fourth in the league averaging 15.7 points per game and ranked second in three point field goal percentage (.278).

Griffin was a key member for the Jackson State Tigers this season ranking sixth in the league in points per game (15.3 ppg) and third in rebounding (6.5 rpg).



Smith guided the Panthers to their second regular-season championship since 2003, posting a 14-4 record in SWAC play (19-13 SWAC). Prairie View A&M’s offense averaged more than 71 points per game, ranking third in the conference



The entire list of honorees and all-conference selections are listed below.

Tyrik Armstrong from Texas Southern

2019-20 SWAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams/Individual Specialty Awards

All-SWAC Men’s Basketball First Team

G – Tyrik Armstrong, Texas Southern

G – Gerard Andrus, Prairie View A&M

F – Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M

F – Roland Griffin, Jackson State

G – Ivy Smith, Jr., Grambling State



All-SWAC Men’s Basketball Second Team

G – Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State

G – Troymain Crosby, Alcorn State

G – Tobi Ewosho, Alabama State

F – DeVante Jackson, Grambling State

F – Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern



Player of the Year

Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Player of the Year

Jayveous McKinnis, Jackson State



Freshman of the Year

Caleb Hunter, Mississippi Valley State



Newcomer of the Year

Roland Griffin, Jackson State

Coach of the Year

Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M