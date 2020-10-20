Deion Sanders calls for soul food host in Jackson

Deion Sanders is not only recruiting players and coaches to Jackson, Mississippi. He’s recruiting some good down-home cooking in his future home.
Sanders posted on Twitter that he would be in Jackson, MS this week, and stated that he had a very specific request.
It didn’t take long for Sanders’ call to get around the Twitterverse. In a matter of hours, hundreds of offers popped up for the Pro Football Hall of Famers.
The responses were a mix of invites to homes and folks plugging their restaurants. Here are some of our favorites:
Dinner With The Smiths got plenty of love:
This lady, The Cooking Diva, also showed out.
Her photos of her food even got her a marriage proposal. She’s already taken, though, fellas. Not that anyone should be surprised.