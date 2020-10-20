Deion Sanders calls for soul food host in Jackson

Deion Sanders is not only recruiting players and coaches to Jackson, Mississippi. He’s recruiting some good down-home cooking in his future home.



Sanders posted on Twitter that he would be in Jackson, MS this week, and stated that he had a very specific request.



It didn’t take long for Sanders’ call to get around the Twitterverse. In a matter of hours, hundreds of offers popped up for the Pro Football Hall of Famers.



The responses were a mix of invites to homes and folks plugging their restaurants. Here are some of our favorites:



Dinner With The Smiths got plenty of love:

Dinner with the Smiths! @ShiekkaS is the best!!! You will not be disappointed!!!! Food is great!!! pic.twitter.com/Yu8NPJCjFh — DBrockCooper (@DBrockCooper1) October 19, 2020

This lady, The Cooking Diva, also showed out.

I own a soul food restaurant right outside of Jackson that’s temporarily closed due to Covid. But if you coming, I’m cooking. ANDDDD MY HOUSE CLEAN. Bring yo self on 😂😂😂😂 This cornbread is God’s recipe! 😂 pic.twitter.com/m9GTdTbBpR — Hood (@ACHood10) October 20, 2020

Her photos of her food even got her a marriage proposal. She’s already taken, though, fellas. Not that anyone should be surprised.