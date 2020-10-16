Deion Sanders, JSU offer top junior offensive tackle

Jackson State and Deion Sanders continue to work their way into the national recruiting conversation.



JSU has now offered a scholarship to Zach Rice. The junior from Lynchburg, VA is the top offensive tackle in the class of 2022 according to 247 Sports, and is a five-star talent.



Rice stands at 6’6, 295 pounds out of Liberty Christian Academy. He tweeted his offer on Thursday afternoon.

Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer from Jackson State University pic.twitter.com/dLGsOtiZyK — ZACH RICE (@od_zach) October 15, 2020





It’s not that he doesn’t have plenty of them. He had more than 30 through the month of September after having just seven a year ago. Those schools include Ohio State, LSU, Penn State and plenty of others, as well as JSU. But Rice isn’t resting on his offers.



“Yeah, I have 30 offers, but I realize that somebody could take my spot in three seconds,” Rice told 13News. “Not even three seconds, a millisecond, so I know I have to stay on my game.”

Deion Sanders and Co. continue to be aggressive in recruiting. Rice’s offer comes just days after JSU offered Shemar Stewart, the top defensive lineman in the 2022 class. There’s also an outstanding offer to the coach’s son, Shedur Sanders.



JSU has already bagged Mississippi State transfer Javorrius Selmon less than 48 hours after Sanders was introduced. Earlier this week Jeremiah Williams became the first high school recruit to commit to playing for Sanders. And on Wednesday three-star senior Brahezon Ross committed to JSU.



Jackson State faces an uphill battle to land Rice, just as it does with Stewart. But once again, JSU is in the conversation thanks to Deion Sanders.

