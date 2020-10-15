Deion Sanders beats Pac-12 schools for D-lineman

The early results are rolling in for Deion Sanders as Jackson State earned a big commitment.



Braehzon Ross has decided to commit to Sanders and JSU. The three-star defensive tackle from Las Vegas tweeted his commitment on Wednesday. He picked the SWAC school over several FBS offers, including Pac-12 schools.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for the countless blessings he has bestowed on me,” Ross tweeted. “I would like to thank my family and friends for their love and support, and a huge thank you to my mom and dad for their unconditional love and sacrifice for me to be in this position.

“And finally thank you to my high school head coaches (David) Hill and (Tico) Rodriguez for supporting me and believing in this young kid. With that being said, I’m 110 percent committed to Jackson State University.”



Deion Sanders beats FBS offers

Ross is rated as the 41st best defensive lineman in the nation, and the fourth best prospect in Nevada according to 247Sports composite rankings. He had offers from Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Colorado State and Colorado.



It’s the latest recruiting victory for Deion Sanders just three weeks after being announced as the program’s head coach. Mississippi State transfer Javorrius Selmon announced he was coming to JSU shortly after Sanders’ announcement. Earlier this week Jeremiah Williams became the first high school recruit to commit to playing for Sanders.