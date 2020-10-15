Mo Williams holds first practice at Alabama State

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | With the 2020-21 basketball season slated to start at the end of November, Mo Williams and the Alabama State men’s basketball team hit the floor at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome for their first official practice Wednesday morning.

“The first day went well,” Williams said. “It went as expected, there was a different intensity, and we went longer. The guys are just getting acclimated to the first practice. During the offseason, you go shorter and less live drills. We were just more physical today and have a lot of great things going, and I am looking forward to the progress every day.”

For Mo Williams, it was his first official day as a collegiate head coach, a day he has been working towards during his career.

Mo Williams is in his first year at Alabama State University

“It was like my first day of school last night,” he said. “I was up writing out the practice plan, not getting much sleep, and just wanted to be on point. I preach perfection, so I have to be perfect. I have to be on top of everything to get these guys prepared. I can’t ask for things that I am not giving.”

The Hornets return five seniors who saw significant playing time last season, and two returning redshirt freshmen. They also welcome eight newcomers to the Montgomery campus.