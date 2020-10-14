WSSU Athletics helping to fight food insecurity

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem State University Department of Athletics (WSSU) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) have teamed up for a six-week outreach program to deliver professionally prepared meals to Winston-Salem residents in need.

“We are pleased to team with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina,” said Etienne Thomas, WSSU Director of Athletics. “Too many of our neighbors are struggling right now. We hope these meals and additional support from our two organizations will provide some relief to some of those in our community who need it.”

For six consecutive weeks, which began Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 12, representatives from WSSU Athletics and Blue Cross NC will deliver fresh lunches, created and packaged by Jason’s Deli, to residents having difficulty traveling to get meals.

“Improving food security is a huge focus for us at Blue Cross NC,” said Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement and marketing activation at Blue Cross NC. “We are proud to collaborate with Winston-Salem State University and provide nutritious meals for our neighbors in need.”

In addition to meals, care packages, containing personal care supplies, will also be distributed. Deliveries will be made to the following locations throughout the city:

Oct. 8 – University Place Apartments, 1625 E 3rd St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Oct. 15 – Alders Point, 590 Mock St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Oct. 22 – Ken Carlson Boys and Girls Club, 2100 Reynolds Park Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Oct. 29 – Rolling Hills, 770 Ferrell Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Nov. 5 – Skyline Village, 1528 Bruce St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Nov. 12 – Baptist Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157

For more information on the Winston-Salem State University Department of Athletics, contact the WSSU Office of Athletics Media Relations or log on to www.WSSURams.com.



Courtesy: Winston-Salem State Athletics