Florida Memorial cancels two sports as COVID-19 questions remain

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Florida Memorial University Athletics announced it has canceled the remainder of the season for our women’s volleyball and soccer programs, effective immediately on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. As a result of feedback from a university survey and conversation with members of both teams, University leaders honored their request not to continue the season.

The well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and athletics staff is our priority. Currently enrolled student-athletes will retain their scholarships through the completion of the academic year if they choose to remain at FMU.

“Based on results from a survey administered to student-athletes and coaches, we feel it is in the best interest of the University to cancel the remainder of the women’s volleyball and soccer season,” Director of Athletics Ernest T. Jones said. “This action allows student-athletes to continue to focus on their academics.”