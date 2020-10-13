Florida Memorial cancels two sports as COVID-19 questions remain

Florida Memorial is shutting down two women’s sports for the remainder of their 2020 seasons.
The Department of Athletics sent out a release stating that the women’s volleyball and soccer seasons were canceled due to a university survey and consultation with students.
Here’s the official release:
However, sources tell HBCU Gameday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak among the women’s soccer program. As many as 14 members of the soccer program, including coaches, have tested positive according to these sources. We have reached out to Florida Memorial for comment.