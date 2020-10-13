Florida Memorial
Florida Memorial cancels two sports as COVID-19 questions remain

Florida Memorial University has shut down two of its women’s sports. Its president says it has nothing to hide. But are we getting the whole story?
Florida Memorial is shutting down two women’s sports for the remainder of their 2020 seasons.

The Department of Athletics sent out a release stating that the women’s volleyball and soccer seasons were canceled due to a university survey and consultation with students.

Here’s the official release:

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Florida Memorial University Athletics announced it has canceled the remainder of the season for our women’s volleyball and soccer programs, effective immediately on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. As a result of feedback from a university survey and conversation with members of both teams, University leaders honored their request not to continue the season.

The well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and athletics staff is our priority. Currently enrolled student-athletes will retain their scholarships through the completion of the academic year if they choose to remain at FMU.

“Based on results from a survey administered to student-athletes and coaches, we feel it is in the best interest of the University to cancel the remainder of the women’s volleyball and soccer season,” Director of Athletics Ernest T. Jones said. “This action allows student-athletes to continue to focus on their academics.”

However, sources tell HBCU Gameday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak among the women’s soccer program. As many as 14 members of the soccer program, including coaches, have tested positive according to these sources. We have reached out to Florida Memorial for comment.

This news comes almost two weeks after members of the volleyball program tested positive for COVID-19 following a Sept. 30 volleyball game.

The release made no mention of the football team.

