Jackson State becomes first HBCU to use AI in recruiting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Recruiting Analytics (RA) added Jackson State University to its list of college football clients. Jackson State, who hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its 21st head coach last week, will be the first HBCU football program to harness the power of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and advanced performance data to identify and objectively evaluate prospects to recruit, via RA’s patent-pending platform.
JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson is excited to bring data analytics to the Tigers’ football program. “We are taking a data-driven approach to our recruiting efforts to help increase our hit rate, while becoming more efficient with the help of Recruiting Analytics,” said Robinson.
RA Co-Founder and CEO Cory Yates is honored to support Sanders and his coaching staff. “Our platform will help JSU find recruits that fit 10 times faster, verify game speed, find recruits with NFL talent, and gain insights into prospects’ personality.”
“We are excited to help Jackson State find the best student athletes for their program and be a part of what coach Sanders is starting to build. Our in game athletic measurables help teams uncover hidden gems that can be the building blocks of any program,” said Alfonzo Thurman Co-Founder and COO of Recruiting Analytics.
Recruiting Analytics is the only video-based player tracking platform that enables college football programs to verify game speed of high school prospects. RA’s platform has been used by 12 D1 college football programs and featured on popular sites like ESPN, USA Today, 247 Sports, MSNBC Sports, Sporting News and the XFL.
