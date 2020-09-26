Deion Sanders latest NFL legend to coach at HBCU

So Deion Sanders is officially head coach at Jackson State University. Now many college fans are filled with excitement and mixed expectations of “Coach Prime.”

The former NFL superstar has all the bells, whistles, and accolades any athlete would dream of. Deion Sanders completely dominated the field in college and in the pros and has won almost every award possible during his two-decade pro career. Including two Super Bowl titles, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, the Jim Thorpe Award, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame inductions, and even had his no. 2 jersey retired at Florida State University. Not to mention his famous “Deion Shuffle” dance still in use as a form of mockery to this day.

Sanders has shown continued interest in coaching since his retirement. He has held head coaching positions at Prime Prep Academy, Triple A Academy, and most recently he has been the offensive coordinator at Trinity High School where he has been coaching his son for the last few years in Texas. But its a huge leap to becoming the head coach at JSU, as Sanders beat out many candidates along the way.

Moving forward only address me as “COACH PRIME” @GoJSUTigers get ready it’s official!! I BELIEVE!!! DO YOU?? @JacksonStateU pic.twitter.com/8rTX3iSqgB — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) September 21, 2020

Sanders has one goal

Sanders predictably will to attract a boat load of money, recruitment, and sponsorships for the Tigers just off of his business savviness alone. However, many Black college football fans begin to wonder what they can expect from him on the field as the Tigers went 4-8 last season. Jackson State hasn’t had a player drafted to the NFL since 2008 and Sanders has made his goals clear for his new position, getting guys to the pros.

“We want dogs,we coming to get ‘em. We want men,” Sanders declared during his press conference Monday. “We want men that want to play on Sundays. We coming to get ‘em.”

A few NFL greats have taken on the challenge of an HBCU head coaching position after their professional playing career came to an end. We will take a look at how well they translated their on field success to the sidelines.